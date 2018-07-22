Has your sticker won two show tickets?

Don’t miss our second and final chance for Standard readers to win a pair of weekend passes to the 151st Heckington Show with the Sleaford Standard.

Pick up a free yellow car sticker promoting the famous local show, available at Roberts Tyres and Hockmeyer Motors in Sleaford, Donaldson’s DIY and the Windmill Shop in Heckington.

Heckington Show 2018 car sticker competition. EMN-180607-192909001

Display it in your car window and if spotted and printed in the Standard on July 11 or 18 you can claim your passes, worth a total of £30.

Here are the second and final two winning car owners who can claim their passes.

Just contact the Sleaford Standard office on 01529 415981 to arrange collection or drop in at Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG.

You will need proof of ownership of the car to claim your prize. Good luck!