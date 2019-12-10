Have you seen missing Kimberley from Louth?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for assistance to help find Kimberley Rogers (35) who is missing from the Louth area.

Kimberley was last seen last Monday (December 2) in Louth.

She is described as of a slim build, 5’7” tall, with shoulder-length brown hair.

Kimberley has links to the Skegness area and to the Redhill and Croydon areas of Surrey.

If you have seen Kimberley or know where she is, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways.

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 148 of December 6.

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 148 of December 6 in the subject box.

• You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org