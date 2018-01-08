Have your say on cycling facilities in North Kesteven

A new, district-wide consultation exercise is under way asking - ‘How often do you cycle and what would help you to do it more often?’

North Kesteven District Council’s consultation on its draft Cycling Strategy – launched today (Monday) – aims to increase participation, promote safer cycling and provide more opportunities for people to get on their bicycle.

An action plan sets out how these ambitions could be achieved, including the development of ‘stepping out’ style cycle routes and information for leisure cycling, supporting more safe cycling training and reviewing existing cycle routes to identify potential improvements, explore options for additional provision and create online mapping of routes.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of the Council, said: “There are so many benefits to cycling, not just for the rider’s health but also for the environment we live in.

“It’s something you can do on your own or part of a group, and can be enjoyed as a hobby, sport or means of getting from A to B, not to mention great fun.

“All feedback will be used to shape the strategy going forward. We’d like to hear from everyone – those who already cycle as well as those who don’t as this will help us to get a better understanding of what could inspire people to take it up.”

Copies of the draft Cycling Strategy are available for people to see at NKDC offices, Local Access Points and the council’s sports and leisure venues, including ONE NK and Sleaford Leisure Centre.

They are also available online with the consultation form at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/cyclingstrategy. The consultation closes on Monday, February 5.