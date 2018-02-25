£2.5m upgrade to hospital’s maternity unit

A new antenatal and postnatal unit serving Sleaford area mums and babies is now open at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Work is now complete on the unit to improve the environment for pregnant women, new mums and families in the surrounding area after a £2.5m upgrade by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Antenatal care is the care you get during pregnancy and postnatal care in given following birth.

The new maternity ward replaces outdated facilities and includes six spacious, en-suite single rooms, and four larger three-bed rooms with a shared shower room.

There is also a large day room for families to use, a spacious ward bathroom and shower room for partners staying overnight.

For anyone wishing to feed in privacy there is a designated feeding room and a quiet room for delicate conversations.

The midwife station is central to the ward and accessible to everyone.

The project was funded by ULHT to ensure patients receive care in the best possible environment.

The works have included both improvements to maternity and gynaecology wards at Pilgrim Hospital.

Head of midwifery and nursing for women and children’s service, Sue Bennion, said: “This is a really exciting time for women’s and children’s services, and a fantastic investment in maternity for families in Lincolnshire.

“Providing the best quality environment possible for our mothers and babies is a top priority.

“These improvements will provide an up-to-date environment in which our staff can deliver the best quality care.”

Matron for maternity at Pilgrim, Lucy Wonnacott said: “The new facilities are wonderful for families with ample space at each bedside creating a relaxing environment. Many families have described their stay on the ward as feeling like a new hotel with a bright, airy and modern feel.”