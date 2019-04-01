A chance to help shape local cancer services

Residents with lived experience of cancer are being encouraged to join a new co-production group set up with funding from Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group will be working with health and social care organisations to positively shape cancer services and influence change.

The group is being set up and managed by Lincolnshire based charity Every-One.

Chief executive Vicky Thomson said co-production was vital to ensure people get better health and social care services that do the things people want them to do.

She said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity by Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group to build a co-production group. We want to recruit people affected by cancer who are willing to work with us to positively shape services and use their personal lived-experience to influence change.”

In Lincolnshire, there are currently 23,500 people living with and beyond cancer.

For details, or to join, call 079556 12389 or email vicky.thomson@every-one.org.uk.