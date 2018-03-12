All aboard Betty the bus for cancer advice

Sleaford area people could hop aboard Betty the Macmillan Cancer Support bus to receive free advice and support last week.

The mobile service came with cancer information specialists (Caroline Lewis, Karen Clark and Hilary Gwilt pictured from left) on hand to answer questions and provide information for anyone with worries whether living with cancer, or caring for someone who is.

Caroline explained the charity has buses with different names across the country, with Betty covering the Midlands and Welsh borders.