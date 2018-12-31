Annual meeting date for GP surgery’s patients

A GP surgery’s Patient Participation Group is inviting anyone interested to attend its annual meeting next month.

Sleaford Medical Group’s PPG will hold its Annual Meeting on Monday January 28 at 6.30pm at the practice off Boston Road, Sleaford.

Patients and carers of patients, registered with the practice are welcome.

If you wish to nominate a representative for the role of chairman, vice-chairman, secretary or treasurer, fill in a nomination form available from reception.

Forms must be returned or e-mailed to PPGforSMG@btinternet.com by January 13.