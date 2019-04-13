Autism event lights up lives

Families and supporters of a support group for families and carers of children with autism and other additional needs have taken part in a special event to raise awareness.

The Autism Awareness Day and coffee morning was held last Tuesday at Sleaford Town Hall by members of Rainbow Stars, a Sleaford based support group for local people which meets regularly.

One of the group’s leaders, Jane Peck explained the morning help raise autism awareness and acceptance and saw Rainbow Stars children and adults speaking throughout the day to give others an insight into life on the autistic spectrum.

People could drop in for coffee and cake and learn a little more about the condition as part of World Autism Day.

Jane said they heard from autistic adults, children, parents and a sister of an autistic child.

She said the event attracted people from further afield too: “We had autistic adults from Bourne and Spalding as well as locals and we thank the William Alvey School for bringing a few children to voice what life for them is like living with autism.

“The event was a huge success and we thank everybody that supported it.

“It was an inspirational, honest and emotional day.”

Buildings around the country, including Sleaford Town Hall (thanks to Phil Lovell and Streetstar Studio Live)were allowed to be lit up in gold as a colour chosen by the autistic community to represent neuro diversity and acceptance.