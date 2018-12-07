Be a better you with NK health event

Could you be a better you? Working with partners, North Kesteven District Council is asking residents to help develop a programme, activity or technique that will help people live healthier, longer, happier lives.

You are invited to go along to a drop-in event on Friday December 14 at Eslaforde Gardens, off Boston Road in Sleaford between 10am and 12.30pm where there will be cooking demonstrations, a try something new area or you can speak to the council’s Health Trainer.

Share your ideas on what you think people might like to get involved in, and what might work in Sleaford and the wider community.

Be one of the first 50 visitors and grab yourself a goody bag! All visitors will also be entered into a prize draw.

For more information contact the Partnerships Team on 01529 308196 or email: partnershipsteam@n-kesteven.gov.uk