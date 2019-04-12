Bidding opens for £300K of mental health funding for Lincolnshire projects

Organisations and groups that support and help people manage their mental health and wellbeing are being invited to pitch for a share of £300,000 community funding.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and Lincolnshire County Council have announced the latest round of their Mental Health Promotion Fund.

The fund helps adults of all ages who have experienced mental health problems to participate in a wide range of activities that will help them to recover and maintain as good a quality of life as possible. It also helps local people to play an active role in promoting and maintaining good mental health for themselves and others.

Projects which are successful will join LPFT’s innovative Managed Care Network, a collection of community groups which offer support and various activities to help keep people living well in the community. Network members currently provide over 30 different types of activities for people in Lincolnshire.

LPFT Director of Strategy, Jane Marshall, said it has been great to see the network expanding over the last seven years.

“Since we launched the scheme in 2012, the number of people that have benefitted from activities has considerably increased with each annual wave of funding. We are pleased that with the support from Lincolnshire County Council we have been able to continue to help our local communities develop new projects and activities for adults with mental health problems.

“There is a wide range activities now to choose from such as social support and friendship groups, formal and informal learning, skills and qualifications, supported volunteering and community participation activities.

“People have told us they have really benefitted from the projects and that it has helped them develop a greater sense of personal wellbeing, improved coping and self-care, increased

motivation, hope and self-confidence, reduced isolation and improve physical health.”

For this round of funding the panel welcomes and encourages new projects to come forward with fresh and imaginative ideas that support its key priorities including: physical activities which improve mental health, mental health advocacy and developing of befriending networks.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on June 13.

For more details about the Mental Health Promotion Fund and how to apply visit: www.lpft.nhs.uk/mental-health-promotion or contact the Community Partnerships Team on 01529

222 245, mcnapplication@lpft.nhs.uk