Bikers gearing up for epic ride

A group of bikers from Sleaford are literally going that extra mile to help a charity - with their 10th anniversary ride-out in aid of Macmillan.

‘The Bikers4Macmillan’ are preparing their annual ‘Sunset to Sunrise’ ride out - which will see them set off from Holyhead in Wales and ride through the night to arrive in Skegness by sunrise - a distance of 257 miles.

Bikers 4 Macmillan

To date, the group has raised a staggering £91,822 for Macmillan - and seen 836 riders taking part over the years.

“We’re hoping that the 10th anniversary of this truly amazing event will be the best and biggest yet,” said Bikers4Macmillan chairman Marc Darlington.

Marc took part in the first ever Sunset to Sunrise event in 2009. That year he lost a close friend to terminal brain cancer aged just 37 years-old.

“It seemed a most fitting way to remember Jeff, himself a biker,” explained Marc.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was hard, tiring, but the sense of achievement that we shared was incredible. As we drank our coffee watching the sun come up at Skegness clock tower, we said ‘right who’s up for doing it again?’ - and we all agreed.”

The first Sunset to Sunrise tour had a mere 12 riders, but has continued to grow over the years - with 138 past riders returning to take part.

Over the years, the riders have had to embrace various testing weather conditions including driving wind and rain. But the ‘family spirit’ of the group gets them through the night, says Marc, adding: “The knowledge that all their hard work and perseverance is for a good cause makes it that bit easier.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is a charity that is very close to all the bikers’ hearts. In years gone by, many have lost close ones to the terrible disease and some have even taken part while in recovery themselves.

Tanya Taylor, fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “I can’t thank this amazing group enough. Each year I look forward to cheering them in at just after four in the morning and believe me it’s truly breath taking. The amount of money raised over the past nine years is an incredible £91,822. That’s almost enough to fund two Macmillan nurses for a whole year. Without the tremendous support from the Bikers4Macmillan we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the medical, financial, practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer at a time when they need us most”.

The event is set to take place on June 23. The group welcomes all bikers to take part. All they ask is that you ‘ride safe and keep to the speed limits’.

To take part in this year’s Sunset to Sunrise event, or for more details, visit www.bik ers4macmillan.org.uk