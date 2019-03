Members of Beyond the Blues social support group were delighted to be given a cheque for £300 from Paul Sharpe representing Pedestal Masonic Lodge.

The money will go towards activities and trips for all the mental well-being peer support groups that meet in The Foyer in East Gate, Sleaford.

These groups are - Crafty Bunch, Bipolar Support, Hearing Voices, Impact and Beyond the Blues. New members are welcome. Call Sue on 07749751794.