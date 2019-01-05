Breast screening for Billinghay GP patients

Women from a GP surgery near Sleaford are being invited to attend a free breast screening appointment at a mobile unit in the town this month (January).

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting women registered with Billinghay Medical Practice to attend an appointment at its mobile unit, based in the car park of Hockmeyer’s Garage, at Lincoln Road, Holdingham, Sleaford.

Women aged between 50 and 70 from Billinghay will be automatically invited for screening, however those aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment on 01522 573999. Office opening hours are between 8am and 4pm.

The service also belongs to the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged from 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 years will also be automatically invited for screening.

Screening Office Manager at ULHT, Alysa Page, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. There’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information contact the breast screening administration office on 01522 573999.