Can you support Jonathan’s ’brave the shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support?

A furniture restorer from South Rauceby is planning to shave off his hair in the hopes of raising £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jonathan Hoare will ‘brave the shave’ on Saturday, November 10.

“I have seen so many friends and family struck down by cancer,” said Jonathan, 54.

“I know I am not alone. It is such an indiscriminate disease. Cancer management has come so far during my lifetime and I know of so many people who manage to beat it.

“I have heard so many really amazing stories of the kind of help that Macmillan offer to people in a time which must seem so very brutal. All I can offer to someone I care about who is struck down by this most abhorrent condition is love and support. It is one thing I can’t fix. One day I just woke up and decided that’s not really enough. So I set up a Justgiving page and decided to shave my hair off. Not very original I know, but I am quite partial to having a full head of hair - plus it’s going to be a really chilly winter without it.”

To support Jonathan visit his JustGiving page.