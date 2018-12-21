Cards brightening up Keira’s Christmas

A Sleaford teenager is enjoying an avalanche of Christmas cards from well-wishers hoping to cheer her up after being stuck in hospital for three months with no chance of getting home for the festivities.

Keira Beeson, 13, has been confined to her bed at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham since an operation related to her ulcerative colitis.

Mum Shelley said: “She suffered complication after complication following the surgery which has left her unable to eat or drink. She is now being fed directly into her vein. She has also developed a persistent virus that her body is unable to get rid of.

“She was only supposed to be in hospital for two weeks but it has now been three months. We have also been told she won’t be home for Christmas which as you can imagine really upset Keira.”

Shelley appealed on Facebook, saying: “She is feeling very low and struggling to get in the Christmas spirit. If any of you have a spare Christmas card would you consider sending it to her to try and cheer her up?”

An overjoyed Shelley said: “So far she has received around 100 cards, all with beautiful messages of support. Every single card put a big smile on Keira’s face.

“You only have to look at the response from the local community to see what a wonderful place Sleaford really is.“

The Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupil said: “It was an amazing surprise to receive all these cards and it is such a lovely feeling to know people are thinking of me. My room looks so Christmassy now!”

Keira was diagnosed with colitis aged seven and suffers with symptoms including stomach pain, fatigue, blood loss, weight loss and diarrhoea.

She is a campaigner for Inflammatory Bowel Disease holding ‘wear purple’ days at school, talking to students about the condition. She has been an award winner with the Rotary Club Children of Courage, NK Community Champions, Sleaford Town Awards, British Citizen Youth Awards and Radio 1 Teen Awards.

You can send a card to: Shelley Beeson, Ward D35, Queen’s Medical Centre, Derby Road, Nottingham NG72UH.