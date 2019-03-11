Care home donates prize money

New residential care home, Holdingham Grange has been shortlisted in the final three of a national design awards scheme.

The luxury care home, which opened on Whittle Road last year, has been named a finalist in the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards.

Manager Hazel Whittaker (pictured) had a team of judges look around the home’s faciilties. They will hear if they have won at the presentation event on March 13. Among the judges an expert in dementia from Stirling University, who Mrs Whittaker said, commented how light and airy the home was for people with dementia to live.

For being shortlisted the home has been awarded £500 which has been donated to its chosen charity, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which was accepted by volunteer and former recipient of its services, Mark Desmond.