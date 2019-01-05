Chance for carers to get together at town event

Carers in and around Sleaford are invited to join others in their situation at an event in the town this month.

The Carers First Forum is a chance for people who support someone who has ill health, physical or mental disability, frailty, or addiction to join a network of other carers to share experiences and advice as well as learn more about the help that is available to them.

Carers can also pick up tips on time management and caring for their own physical and mental wellbeing as well as give feedback on what issues could be covered at future forums to meet their needs and support them.

It is being held by Carers First, a not-for-profit organisation contracted by Lincolnshire County Council to deliver services to carers across the county.

It will take place at Community Lincs, in Church Lane, Sleaford, on Wednesday, January 30, from 10.30am to 12.30pm

For more information about Carers FIRST, go to www.carersfirst.org.uk or call Kate Emmott, community inclusion officer (Lincolnshire), on 0300 303 1555.