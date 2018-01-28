Charity partnership for Lincolnshire-based hospice

A hospice which cares for patients across Lincolnshire has been awarded a charity partnership with Lincoln City football club.

St Barnabas Hospice has come out on top as one of two charity partners of Lincoln City for 2018.

Caroline Swindin, Corporate Fundraiser for St Barnabas said: “I am completely overwhelmed that we have managed to secure such a wonderful charity partnership with Lincoln City Football Club.

“This partnership means so much to us in terms of helping to raise our profile in the local community.

“It will allow us to support more people across Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness and their families and carers.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who nominated and voted for us during this process.

“The support we have received from individuals and local businesses has been outstanding.”

Following a lengthy voting process which saw more than 12,000 people take part, the two winning charities - St Barnabas and Lincs2Nepal - will now work closely with the football club.

Fans could nominate a charity of their choice by email, with the top eight charities then put into a public vote.

A spokesman from Lincoln City football club said: “Club Charity Partners are given priority for fundraising support and profile awareness.

“Throughout the season, the Club is committed towards helping these charities at management level in order to assist with fundraising activities, all designated to raise the profile of the charity.

“The official Charity Partners will be given the utmost priority for the Club’s help in fundraising activities, including match day bucket collections.”

• To find out more about how your business can support St Barnabas Hospice, email caroline.swindin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 07435 970309.