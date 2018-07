South and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, which represent GPs in the Sleaford area and commission health care services for local patients, are moving headquarters.

The CCGs are moving from St Peter’s Hill in Grantham to Bridge House at The Point office park, off Lions Way in Sleaford.

Bridge House was previously occupied until a year ago by Lincolnshire Community Health services.

The CCGs will be moving from August 1.