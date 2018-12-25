COLUMN: Healthy Christmas by Andrew Morgan of Lincolnshire Community Health Service

Regardless of whether you’re feeling festive or a little bah humbug, I hope you have taken a little time to consider your health in the run up to Christmas.

I would always advocate self-care at any time of year, but being prepared through winter can make a real difference to your wellbeing and help local services to manage any peaks in demand, particularly in urgent care or for emergency services.

In simple terms, do you have a small supply of over-the-counter remedies for coughs and colds?

If you receive medication on repeat prescription, have you made arrangements to cover any holiday period or made a note to take your medication if you are going away?

If it is particularly cold or the weather becomes icy, could you take the time to check on vulnerable family, friends or neighbours?

If you have a long term condition, are you able to manage your condition to remain well at home, particularly those with respiratory conditions who may find the colder months difficult?

I would also ask you to consider having your flu vaccination, especially if you fall within vulnerable groups who can receive one for free such as young children, the over 65s, pregnant women or those with certain medical conditions.

All of our staff at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) have been offered a free vaccination to ensure they protect themselves and others from flu, especially our more vulnerable patients for whom flu could be fatal.

Our teams will be continuing to provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week over the festive period, including community and specialist nursing and therapy and urgent care services.

I would personally like to thank each and every one of them, and those working for Lincolnshire’s other NHS organisations and the emergency services.

I know from the feedback we receive year-on-year that our services are very much appreciated and bring great comfort, especially for those who find themselves otherwise spending Christmas alone.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to you all.