Commitment by care workers is recognised

Tributes have been paid to care staff across Lincolnshire who did just that by those receiving care and support, colleagues, managers and county councillors alike.

Social care workers have gone above and beyond during the period of substantial ice and snow to ensure people have been safe and looked after.

Unlike many places of work, care homes do not have an option to close their doors and advise staff to stay at home, and social workers and homecare assistants still do everything they can to visit those in need.

Tanglewood Care Homes have facilities in Horncastle, Coningsby, Alford, Boston and Spalding.

Tracy Shelbourn, of Tanglewood Care Homes, said: “Our staff have been amazing and those that couldn’t reach their normal place of work simply went to their nearest care home, many staying over to sleep in to ensure residents were safe and receiving good care”

Executive Director for adult care and community wellbeing at LCC, Glen Garrod, said: “Last week we saw the very best of the human spirit from people working in social care with social workers and care workers making a massive effort to get to vulnerable adults to ensure they were safe and well.

“The dedication, resilience and effort shown has been truly humbling. Thank you to the wonderful people who work in social care.”

Tributes have also been flowing in on social media. Ian Stewart on Twitter praised the efforts of carers Elaine and Una from Walnut Care who braved the conditions to visit Julie who he helps to look after.

There was no post and no delivery of Julie’s meals she needs due to a specific diet but Elaine and Una visited three times a day to ensure Julie was safe and well.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for adult care at the county council, expressed her thanks to all those working in the care sector.

Coun Bradwell said: “Care workers go above and beyond every day to give the best care to the people they look after.

“These stories are an eye opener and we should never take the commitment carers show for granted, we should all recognise and celebrate the amazing work they do.”

Melanie Weatherley, chairman of Lincolnshire Care Association, added: “These stories just show that the work carers do in the county is incredibly important and they are so valued by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.

“I’m very proud of working in the care sector in Lincolnshire, people’s commitment never fails to astound me.”