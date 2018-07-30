Community centre coffee morning supports Sleaford dementia group

A coffee morning held at small community centre in town has raised £250 for the Sleaford Dementia Support Group.

Local residents and members of the Greenfield Close Community Centre held the event, generating the fantastic total through a bric-a-brac stall, tombola and cake stall.

The centre’s secretary Linda Goodge said: “It was very well attended for a small group of only 18 members, but we are always open to new members from anywhere.”

She added: “We always support local and deserving charities like the air ambulance and LIVES First responders.”

She thanked everyone that donated raffle prizes.