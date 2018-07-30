Community centre coffee morning supports Sleaford dementia group

Presenting a donation of ?250 raised from a coffee morning at Greenfield Community Centre to Sleaford Dementia Support Group. From left - John Maddison (trustee of the support group), Steve Bowler, Kay Birchnall (trustee of the support group), Pearl Hornby (community centre treasurer), Jackie Coburn (support group chairman), Linda Goodge (community centre secretary) and Jackie Coburn (community centre chairman). EMN-180720-141257001
A coffee morning held at small community centre in town has raised £250 for the Sleaford Dementia Support Group.

Local residents and members of the Greenfield Close Community Centre held the event, generating the fantastic total through a bric-a-brac stall, tombola and cake stall.

The centre’s secretary Linda Goodge said: “It was very well attended for a small group of only 18 members, but we are always open to new members from anywhere.”

She added: “We always support local and deserving charities like the air ambulance and LIVES First responders.”

She thanked everyone that donated raffle prizes.