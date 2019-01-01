Couple shed 6st with Co-op

With new year resolutions beginning, a Heckington couple say they are thrilled after losing almost six stone together by taking part in a free weight management programme at their local pharmacy.

And now Lincolnshire Co-op is calling for more people to join the programme who are looking to shed some extra festive pounds.

John and Juanita Newman before the weight loss programme. EMN-181228-165336001

The 12-week plan enables people to lose weight steadily and safely with the help of Health Champions at Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacies. The Health Champions support participants with calorie information, weekly weigh-ins and moral support.

Juanita and John Newman from Heckington dropped nearly two stone each when they joined the programme at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Heckington Pharmacy in January 2018.

The couple have gone on to lose another stone each since finishing the programme and they still say hello to the staff in the pharmacy on a regular basis.

“It’s one to one support and we always have a laugh with the Health Champions.

“They’re kind and never judge you. Even if you have bad weeks you’re never made to feel disappointed,” said Juanita.

“It’s just like meeting a close friend. We have no more achy knees and I no longer have signs of diabetes – it’s been great!

“It’s hassle-free and more like a chat with a friend. They weigh us, check our BMI and we’re given helpful tips and advice each week,” added John.

Stuart Ewins and his wife Susan from Swineshead have lost four stone together since signing up for the programme last Christmas at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Swineshead Pharmacy.

“If you’re looking to lose weight forget about these trendy weight loss places and just come to your local Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacy.

“You just need to follow the fact sheets, get the support from staff and you’ll definitely lose weight,” said Stuart.

Simply pop in to your local Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacy, such as the ones at Ruskington, Metheringham and Heckington and ask about the programme.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Pharmacy Alastair Farquhar said: “We’re delighted that so many people have found the weight management programme useful, and we’d love to see more benefit from it.

“This is a free programme that’s not just about losing excess weight – it’s all about helping you feel healthy and learning good habits for life.

“Our friendly colleagues are always happy to offer advice, and our pharmacies are well equipped with space for one-to-one support and weigh-ins.”