CPR training sessions at Sleaford mosque

A free course to learn CPR and other life-saving skills hosted by Sleaford Islamic Centre was hailed extremely successful by leaders.

The first aid event at the Station Road Masjid was delivered on Saturday afternoon by members of the British Islamic Medical Association, including doctors from Derby and Grantham as well as the local Sleaford Medical Group.

The scheme is aiming to offer the courses at 75 mosques throughout the UK this year and ran two one-and-a-half hour courses for men and women in Sleaford.

Nadim Aziz from the Islamic Centre (pictured with others taking part) said they had lots of people take part and they now plan to repeat the sessions which are open to anyone interested.

He said the next event will be publicised in advance.