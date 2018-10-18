Dance for Parkinson’s and Friendship Hub

This autumn, Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design has launched two new regular sessions; one to combat loneliness and isolation amongst older and vulnerable adults and another to help people living with Parkinson’s to get and stay more active.

Through taking part in craft activities and getting creative with other local people in a relaxed and friendly environment, organisers hope that these free drop-in sessions will result in building long-lasting social connections and improve overall wellbeing.

One of the Friendship Hub facilitators, Visual Arts Coordinator, Lucy Lumb, says: “We really want to open up NCCD to everyone, and make sure we’re serving our local community well.

“It’s important that we can offer simple, regular sessions for people feeling alone or unconnected and give them a chance to try new things and make new friends. This is a bit of an experiment to see what people will enjoy most and what they would like to continue.”

Starting in mid-September, a free weekly Dance for Parkinson’s class has been a huge success with groups of around 15 joining the NCCD Dance team every Monday from 11am-12noon. The sessions are friendly and informal and have been tailored especially for people living with Parkinson’s, their family and carers.

Emily Sutton, NCCD’s Dance Coordinator who organises the classes sees this kind of activity as vital. She said: “There are so many reasons to move and to dance and the benefits are far reaching. For those living with Parkinson’s, dance can have real physical, mental and social benefits. Sessions support participants to develop strength, co-ordination and balance whilst providing an opportunity for creativity and release in a fun and relaxed environment.”

So far the classes which cater for all abilities and participants with mobility restrictions have been a huge success. and has seen plans for the class to continue well into 2019.

The Friendship Hub is on October 18 and November 22, 1-3pm (more dates TBC). Dance for Parkinson’s is on Mondays in term-time. To book, email: dance@nccd.org.uk .