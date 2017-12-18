Dementia group is full of thanks after first year

An organisation set up to support people affected by dementia in the Sleaford area is looking back on its first year of operation.

Sleaford Dementia Support celebrates its first anniversary this month, having established itself as a constituted community group in December 2016.

Its activity group launched in the January (and has been meeting every month on the first and third Wednesday at St Denys Church Rooms, in Sleaford, from 1-3pm, ever since), and in May, on the back of funds raised by the community, it became a registered charity.

The idea for the organisation came out of concern over the level of support for people with dementia in the Sleaford area, along with their families and carers, amid NHS cuts (a subject covered by The Standard in October).

Bex Mezzo is one of the founder members. She is also the secretary, as well as volunteer/activity group coordinator.

She said it has been described as ‘just like a huge family’.

She said: “We have come from nothing to a group of over 20 people attending and would like to thank so many people who have helped us with funds, our volunteers who are fantastic and we wouldn’t be here without you.”

Of the volunteers, she said: “They make the group what it is by making the tea, setting the room up before our members arrive, clearing away afterwards. The best thing that they do is talk to and listen to our members and their carers. They come on trips and are there for the people who attend the group.”

The financial supporters are large in number and come from various backgrounds. They include Joyce Bird and Maureen Gallagher who, both aged 90, gave their birthday morning to the charity, and an anonymous donor who has been putting envelopes through a trustee’s letter box.

“We can’t thank our fundraisers enough,” Bex said.

To learn more about the charity, find it on Facebook by searching for Sleaford Dementia Support or email Bex on sleafordds@gmail.com