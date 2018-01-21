Doctors offering screening advice

Doctors from the British Islamic Medical Association are holding an information event in Sleaford encouraging more people to get screened for cancer.

The free event, open to anyone, is hosted by the Sleaford Muslim Community Association at its Islamic Centre in Station Road on Sunday, January 28, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Dr M E Faizur Rahman from Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham will talk about cancer screening, the importance of screening for bowel cancer, what it involves and other conditions tested for in the UK.

As well as providing information, Dr Rahman will welcome questions too.

Nadim Aziz from the Sleaford Islamic Centre explained they have hosted a CPR training session before. Entry will be by booking only (call 07903488754).

Tea/coffee and biscuits will be provided.