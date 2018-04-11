Dog rescue charity to benefit from open evening at Sleaford gym

A Sleaford gym will be holding an open evening and raising money for an animal charity in the process.

New Image Gym on Church Lane will hold its Open Evening on Monday April 16, from 5-7pm.

Dan Morris from the gym, which has been established for 15 years, said: “We will shortly be announcing raffle prizes as we have opted to support local dog charity, Jerry Green Dog Rescue with funds required to build new shelters. Too many dogs not enough homes.”

There will also be a collection bucket on Monday so any donations are greatly appreciated.

There will be a live DJ, personal trainer taster sessions and samples, free entry for non members and discount offers.