Dog show raises cash for cancer

A dog training business near Sleaford held an activity day and fun dog show raising over £500 for Cancer Research UK.

Happy Dogs Forever staged the free to enter event on Saturday at its base in Westfield Road, Leasingham.

Donna Hemmings from Folkingham with her dog Tiny, trying out the agility course at the Happy Dog Forever dog show in Leasingham''Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180206-195344002

Dogs and families were welcomed to join in the dog show featuring classes such as prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, dog that judge would most like to take home, golden oldie and waggiest tail.

Organisers would like to thank everyone for attending, despite the rain.

Fun activities on the day for the canine companions included have a go agility, scurry, ball and spoon race, fastest sausage eater, dog and handler hat race, and doggy statues.

There were also include dog demonstrations, prizes, stalls for The Body Shop, cupcakes and beauty treatments as well as doggy related items.

Brandy tries out scurry at the Happy Dog Forever dog show in Leasingham''Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180206-195355002