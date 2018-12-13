‘Elf’service for charity at town care home

There were ‘elfie selfies’ taken at Sleaford’s Ashdene Care Home on Friday when staff worked in costume for Elf Day for the Alzheimer’s Society. Staff and relatives chipped in to raise around £40 and manager Jilly Hunt said they managed to raise a laugh from all the residents.

They are also running a Christmas raffle and promoting a fundraising ball for the entertainment fund for Ashdene and Oakdene homes. Tickets will be available at £30 each including two course meal, tea/coffee, live band and disco at Woodland Waters, Ancaster.