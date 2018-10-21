‘Every Mind Matters’ campaign is launched

Public Health England (PHE) is encouraging adults to look after their mental health through its new ‘Every Mind Matters’ campaign.

The initiative launched as a pilot exclusively in the Midlands last Wednesday - to mark World Mental Health Day.

The campaign highlights that while we can all feel stressed, anxious, low or have trouble sleeping, there are simple actions we can take to manage this and prevent these issues from becoming more serious. It encourages people to visit the Every Mind Matters guide, a free NHS-approved online resource which provides expert advice, practical tips and experiences from real people to help manage these issues and those of others. According to recent statistics, each year around one in four people in England experiences a mental health problem, and the proportion of diagnosable common mental health conditions has increased by 20 per cent in 20 years.

Matt Day, consultant in healthcare public health at Public Health England in the East Midlands, said: “With the pressures of modern life, it’s normal to feel stressed, anxious, low or have trouble sleeping some of the time. But when these become overwhelming or frequent they can manifest into a more serious problem.

“It’s just as important to take action to look after your mental health, as you would your physical health. Our campaign helps you take your mental health into your own hands, so you can protect and improve your own mental health and that of others.”

A new survey of adults in the Midlands conducted for PHE also shows nearly three quarters (73%) of people in the East Midlands report experiencing one or more of low mood, anxiety, stress and trouble sleeping frequently or occasionally. Stress is the most common response, with over half (55%) experiencing this frequently or occasionally, compared to 54% for sleeplessness, 47% for low mood, and 41% for anxiety.

lTo access the online site visit: www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind- matters/