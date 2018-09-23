Family fun day at town GP surgery

A family fun day at a Sleaford GP surgery has been hailed a success.

It is the first to be organised by the re-established Patient Participation Group at Sleaford Medical Centre, designed to foster closer community links, raising awareness of ways to improve health and wellbeing through fitness and preventative medicine.

Sleaford Medical Group fun day. Members of William Alvey school choir that performed at the event L-R Tabitha Goode 10 and Katie Cowley 10. EMN-180917-121028001

Senior partner at the practice, Dr Vindi Bhandal said: “We hope this will allow for two way communication between staff and patients, the PPG will work alongside GPs and practice staff to provide a patient perspective on healthcare services in the community, promote healthy lifestyles and encourage patients to take responsibility for their own health.”

She said the event on Sunday was a great success. Various health and sports groups were invited such as Sleaford Dementia Group, LIVES, Macmillan, Belton Park Runs and Sleaford Rugby Club, as well as performances by William Alvey School choir and a dancing group for older people.

Sleaford’s MP, Dr Caroline Johnson is due to visit the medical centre this week in a drive to encourage self care among patients, promoting greater use of pharmacy services to take unnecessary pressure off GPs.