Find out how a free gadget could help blind people in Lincolnshire

Visually impaired people in Lincolnshire are being invited to see if they are eligible for a free specially-adapted audio device from a leading blind charity.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provides equipment free to those with sight loss in the UK who meet its criteria and has been doing so for 90 years.

The charity says that radio is a lifeline to those who are blind and partially sighted, ‘providing companionship and helping them to keep in touch with what is going on in the world, and their local community’.

BWBF is launching its ‘Reaching Out’ campaign in Lincolnshire to increase awareness of their range of equipment and accompanying support services.

Regional development manager for Lincolnshire, Sophie Wheldon, said: “Our equipment is designed so that a person with sight loss can use them easily and independently. All equipment is delivered to the home by one of our support volunteers who sets it all up and provides help and advice to using it.”

“We offer a range of devices – digital radios, CD players, internet radio, memory stick player and even a speaking tablet. Easy to use gadgets are vital to someone who cannot see – they provide news, information and entertainment but also, more importantly, companionship and a friendly voice. It’s much more than just a radio.”

If you live in Lincolnshire and you or someone you know is interested in a BWBF radio please contact Sophie Wheldon at sophie@blind.org.uk or phone 01283 790208 or 07540 724063.

For more details visit the charity’s website.