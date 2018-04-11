Find out more about working at Grantham hospital

Patients and the public can find out more about job opportunities and what it is like to work at Grantham and District hospital at a recruitment day later this month.

The open day is taking place from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Thursday April 26 in the postgraduate education centre at the hospital.

There will be displays and information to look at and staff will be on hand to answer questions about working for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Rachel Ryder, Interim Matron said: “Everyone is welcome to come and see what we do and ask questions. We are actively looking for registered nurses, health care support workers and housekeepers but would love to see anyone who would like to join us.

“We have lots to offer at the Trust including a wide range of benefits and development opportunities. If you are interested in joining the NHS, please come and see us.”

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust previously took the decision to close its A&E department to to admissions overnight due to a shortage of doctors to cover the A&E departments at its other sites in Boston and Lincoln.