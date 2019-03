A Sleaford doctors practice is set to host an Easter egg hunt next month - with funds raised helping buy life-saving equipment.

The event at Sleaford Medical Group (Riverside Surgery) will take place on Saturday, April 20, between 2pm and 4pm in the surgery car park.

Entry forms are available from the Sleaford Medical Group, located at 47 Boston Road, in Sleaford.

It is £1 per child to enter.

Registration for the Easter egg hunt closes on Friday, April 19.