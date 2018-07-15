Fun day is just what the doctor ordered

The sun shone on a successful family fun day staged by a village GP surgery.

It was held to celebrate 70 years of the NHS, support Armed Forces Day and to raise the profile of the practice, the fun day at the Ruskington Medical Practice premises on Brookside Close.

Staff and organisers at Ruskington Medical Practice EMN-180207-114106001

It featured a variety of stalls and games, food, face painting, music, CPR demonstrations and free health checks available to visitors and invited patients.

There was a bouncy castle, cake and craft stalls and a knitathon by a local group making bonnets to supply to local hospitals for premature and overdue babies who may not fit regular sized clothing.

Practice Nurse, Sister Karen Turner said they hoped the event would engage with local patients better.

She said: “As a surgery we are really trying to engage with the local community - we are hoping this day will help.”

Aden Bonser age 7. Lucas Bonser age 12 with PCSO Woolerton and PCSO Wellby EMN-180207-114005001

There were lots of groups like Age UK, mental health support, the local Air Cadets, SSAFA, fire and police services to help signpost people in the community.

They also raised £650 for veterans charity - SSAFA.

Sister Turner said: “It was a huge success. We have raised money for a great cause and hopefully raised awareness of the local services that are available in the community.”

She is also an officer at Sleaford Air Cadets and some of her cadets were there to help out and promote the organisation.

Sleaford Air Cadets. EMN-180207-114033001

during Armed Forces Week.