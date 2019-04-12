Healthwatch opens new website for you to speak about NHS services in Lincolnshire

The county’s patient watchdog, Healthwatch Lincolnshire has launched a new website for patients, carers and service users to have their say on health and social care.

Visitors to the site have the opportunity to share their experiences and influence change.

Healthwatch officials say the more people share their ideas, experiences and concerns about NHS and social care, the more services can understand what works, what doesn’t and what people want from care in the future.

People are increasingly turning to online tools to help take greater control of their own health and care. The new site shares many resources to help people find the information they need along with helpful tips and advice to get the best from their appointments.

“We want to hear from everyone that has visited health and care services in Lincolnshire,” said Sarah Fletcher chief executive of Healthwatch Lincolnshire.

She said: “Our new website is easy to use and we encourage you to use it and we welcome your feedback.”

As part of work being done across the NHS through the Long Term Plan, a new plan for the NHS to improve the quality of patient care and health outcomes, Healthwatch would like to know what would you do to make the NHS better in Lincolnshire; how would you make it easier for people to take control of their own health and wellbeing and what would you do to make support better for people with long-term conditions?

To share your experiences and have your say visit www.healthwatchlincolnshire.co.uk

Healthwatch Lincolnshire is one of 152 local Healthwatch groups set up by the Government as part of health reforms in 2012.

Its job is to ensure that the voice of patients, users and the public is at the heart of NHS and care services and they are taken account of.