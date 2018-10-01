Hospital appointments to be texted to phones

Patients will soon be able to receive appointment letters directly to their mobile phone via text when new digital technology is introduced in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

The new electronic patient letters will be issued to all patients who have registered a mobile phone number with the hospital.

Patients who would prefer a postal appointment letter will be able to make staff aware that they require to ‘opt out’.

The new system should improve patients’ experience as they will be able to confirm, cancel or arrange to rebook their appointment with one click. Once confirmed, the appointment can be added directly into the patient’s digital calendar, helping to reduce the risk of forgetting it.

Kelly Wymer, ICT project manager at ULHT, said: “We are really excited to launch this new system. It will make the appointment process easier for our patients giving them all the information they need at their fingertips.

“The system is interactive, enabling instant control to accept, cancel or rearrange appointments, as well as the ability to translate the letters in to multiple languages. Overall it is a better, much smoother system which will enhance the patient experience.”

The new system will see patients receive a text to their mobile phone with a secure link and four-digit PIN. To access the letter, patients can click the link to their secure access page and enter the PIN and date of birth and their appointment letter appears.

The letter also includes pre-assessment instructions, essential reading and hospital information.

From the end of September, some patients will start to receive their appointments using the new system.

By the end of January 2019, all patient appointments will be received digitally, if preferred.

Existing appointments will not be affected and it is really important that patients ensure all contact information the hospital holds for them is correct.