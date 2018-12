Friday was Christmas Jumper Day, with organisations, businesses and schools all donning festive knitwear and donating cash to the Save the Children fund.

It was the second year that Heckington’s Millview Medical Centre has taken part, with health care assistant Tracy Bray and practice nurse Jemma Sharman laying on a festive cake sale and tombola for visiting patients, as well as inviting the Singing for Pleasure group of the Sleaford University of the Third Age to sing some carols.