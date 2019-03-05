Lincolnshire NHS trust appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed at the local mental health and learning disability trust for the county.

Bringing over 16 years’ of senior NHS management experience, Brendan Hayes, is to be the new chief executive for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Paul Devlin, chairman at LPFT said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointing Brendan. He brings a wealth of relevant experience, both in mental health and operational management.

“Brendan made a great impression on the more than 50 staff, governors and other stakeholders involved in the assessment and interview process.

“I am excited about Brendan’s aspirations for the Trust and we are all very much looking forward to working with Brendan as we continue on our drive for continuous quality improvement across our services.”

Mr Hayes’ current role is as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive of Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, a role he has held for five and a half years. He has a strong mental health and operational management background, as well as experience gained in a number of senior NHS roles. He remains registered as a mental health nurse.

The new chief executive is said to have a successful track record in leading service and organisational improvement and developing models of care. He describes himself as an extremely passionate advocate for mental health and learning disabilities and as being compassionate for the needs of his staff and patients.

Mr Hayes said: “I’m excited to be joining such a values driven Trust, rated by the CQC as Outstanding for well-led and Good overall. LPFT’s robust vision and culture were a key reason why I applied for this role as they resonate very strongly with me, particularly the focus on values-based leadership.

“I am enthusiastic about working for such a thriving and successful Trust, and I look forward to working with staff and stakeholders to ensure we build on current good work and continue to do our very best for services users, their families and carers, as well as for our staff and volunteers.”

The new chief executive is due to join the Trust in the summer and will take over from the interim chief executive, Anne-Maria Newham.