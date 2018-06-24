Lung patients’ rehab group plan to climb ‘Mt Everest’

A Sleaford man is among staff and patients from Lincolnshire’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Service challenging themselves to climb the equivalent of Mt Everest and a little more - by completing 80,000 step ups to raise awareness and funds for their service.

The challenge will be taking place throughout this week to coincide with Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week (June 18 - 24), with teams across the whole county hoping their collective total will ‘conquer’ the highest mountain in the world.

The service helps people with chronic respiratory illnesses, such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis, which mean getting up the stairs or walking even a small distance can result in severe breathlessness. The rehabilitation programme helps people to manage their condition better and be more active.

The money raised will support the programme and help buy additional equipment.

Peter Sumpton, of Sleaford, successfully completed the pulmonary rehabilitation programme to help him manage emphysema, a chronic lung disease. He recognised the benefits and has since set up his own ‘slipper camp’ exercise group.

“I found I was getting really out of breath. When I discovered I had a chronic illness, I did not understand what that meant. I thought my life was over. Then I was given some information about pulmonary rehabilitation.

“I pushed myself each week to try and beat my previous target. I still found I was out of breath but realised I had the ability to improve and if I could keep it up I had a fair life in front of me.”

Peter has since trained to lead the class when necessary. The class runs for over 60s every Thursday morning at Better Gym Sleaford.

To make a donation, visit mydonate.bt.com/events/pulmonaryrehab/467126

Pulmonary rehabilitation programmes are currently offered locally in Scredington and Grantham.

Visit: www.lincolnshirecommunityhealthservices.nhs.uk