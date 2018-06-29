Massive response to baby knitting group

A Facebook group set up little over a week ago designed to get people to knit hats for premature babies in hospital is rapidly sweeping the country.

Mum-of-two Linzi Spoor, 30, from Ruskington, created the Bonnets and Beanies for Babies campaign after wondering what to do with her left over wool while on maternity leave.

She told The Standard: “A friend suggested knitting hats for premature and larger babies in local neo-natal wards. My cousin’s baby was born at 28 weeks and my son was born at 38 weeks and the nurses couldn’t find a hat big enough for him.”

Linzi, a support worker for autistic adults, posted the idea on Facebook and immediately found others willing to join in. She cannot believe how things have taken off, saying: “The idea was to make 1,000 hats by Christmas, but it has gone crazy with over 600 members. I think we will exceed our target within a month.

“I have had a lot of people say they knit but never knew anywhere to send the items in this area.”

She said it started out as hats, but then someone enquired about blankets, then cardigans and boots, and she has so far donated to local hospital wards at Boston, Lincoln and Nottingham, Lincoln Hospital chaplaincy and Sleaford Children’s Centre.”

It has swiftly developed into a network, some offering to train volunteers to knit or offering other skills. Linzi said: “People help in different ways. We have people heading up more groups in Nottingham and Grantham. I have had a contact from Gloucester, a WI group from Portsmouth and a family in Bedford.”

The group has also been asked to provide tiny crochet butterflies for maternity nurses to place on cots where one twin did not survive, to avoid awkward comments, and is supplying blanket wraps for families of still-born babies.

Drop-off points for the hats are: Sleaford Children’s Centre, Blanchards, Gills2Gems, South Lincs Church in Ruskington, Checkers on East Road Sleaford, New Life Church Mareham Lane Sleaford.

They are doing a knitathon at Ruskington GP Surgery fun day on Saturday 10am-2pm.