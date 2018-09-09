Mental health services on the agenda at public meeting in Sleaford

Local mental health and learning disability services will be discussed at a public meeting set to take place next week.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) is to host its annual public meeting on Thursday, September 17 - and members of the public are invited to attend the free event.

This year’s theme will focus on how the trust continues to promote mental wellbeing and improve and develop its services for the future. The event will take place on Thursday, September 13, at the Centre for Learning, Development and Research in Sleaford. There will be presentations on a number of local service improvements, including:

l How the Trust is reducing hospital admissions and people needing to travel out of the county for support.

l How teams are working with people who have previously accessed services as ‘experts by experience’, to improve and enhance care.

l The use of digital therapies in community mental health services.

l The future transformation of older adult specialist mental health and dementia care.

There will also be exhibitions highlighting new innovations implemented by teams over the past year - as well as the work of groups and projects in the local community, who form part of Lincolnshire’s Managed Care Network for Mental Health.

Paul Devlin, chairman of LPFT, said: “Following the trust’s Good rating received from the CQC last year, we are staying focussed on transforming and improving services. There are numerous innovative projects that our teams have been working on throughout the year and the Annual Public Meeting is a great forum for showcasing the developments taking place.”

As part of the formal proceedings, people will have the opportunity to hear from the Trust’s Board of Directors, who will speak about the Trust’s performance over the last year, as well as addressing the challenges of the future.

Other senior leaders will present the Trust’s Annual Report and Accounts for the period, after which members of the public are invited to put questions to the Board of Directors.

The event will also feature the annual members’ meeting which will include an update on Trust governor activities.

The full address for the event is Centre for Learning, Development and Research, Unit 3, The Reservation, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7BY. Doors open at 12:30pm, with an introduction given by the Chair, Paul Devlin commencing at 1pm.

Visit www.lpft-apm-2018.eventbrite.co.uk or call (01522) 309200, to book a place at this free event.