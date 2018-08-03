Mental health trust awarded for Good Practice for twelfth consecutive year

For the twelfth year in a row, a Lincolnshire mental health trust has been recognised for their innovative projects in a national awards ceremony.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT) staff members; Dr Jaspreet Phull, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist and Emma Plumb, Quality and Safety Team Leader, won a Care Coordination Association (CCA) National Good Practice Award in the ‘Innovation to Support Service Development’ category.

They were awarded for developing an app which improves awareness and quality of managing risk issues in patients utilising mental health services. The app is currently being used in mental health rehabilitation wards and crisis teams as part of routine practice in assessing possible risks for patients and for care planning.

Describing the project, Dr Jaspreet Phull said: “This app improves the identification, documentation, monitoring and management of risk found commonly amongst patients with complex mental health problems.

“Our app is available to be used on any smartphone, computer or tablet device, which is very convenient for staff when they meet with patients. This app has so far been used by staff in inpatient wards and crisis teams with very positive feedback. The app itself is based on a ‘5Ps approach’ to managing risk that our Trust has been utilising since 2014.

“Just like in our daily life we are used to using apps and technology, our staff will be able to access the information needed to help them plan care of our patients on-the-go by using our app. The NHS is increasingly embracing technology to help deliver joined-up care.

“I am very pleased that the app has been useful for the Trust in improving patient care and to have been successful in the CCA awards.”

The annual CCA Good Practice Awards showcase outstanding areas of practice that are taking place across the healthcare community. More information about the submission and a demonstration of the risk app can be found on CCA’s website www.cpaa.org.uk/2017.html