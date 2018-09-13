Mental health volunteers seek fresh funding

A support group for Sleaford people with mental health issues is appealing for help to keep going after learning it will lose its funding.

Set up five years ago, Impact meets weekly at Sleaford Foyer and teaches life skills for those coping with mental health conditions while reducing their social isolation.

A spokesperson for Axiom Housing Association, part of Longhurst Group, said: “Since we inherited Sleaford Foyer from another housing provider in March, NHS funding has been in place for the Impact service.

“This funding, which has been provided for the last few years, is due to come to an end in September. As a result, a temporary contract for one of our colleagues will also sadly come to an end.

“We have looked into accessing other funding but at this time there are no suitable or available options.

“We appreciate how important these groups are and they do provide a fantastic service. That is why, alongside other community initiatives, and some of the current mental health groups, we are happy to continue hosting this service at Sleaford Foyer.”

They have agreed to allow existing members and volunteer support workers to run it and enable some activities to continue using community funds. The volunteers are seeking other funding sources and have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the weekly costs of around £30 a week.

Volunteer Mental Health Support Worker Tracey Jardine said: “The work at Impact is utterly invaluable to mental health rehabilitation and support.”