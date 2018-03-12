Mobile breast cancer screening service on offer to Ruskington area patients

More women will be able to visit a free mobile breast screening unit over the next few weeks when it arrives at a village GP practice.

The unit, run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) countywide Breast Screening Service will be situated in the car park of

Ruskington Medical Practice from the beginning of next month.

The service will be automatically inviting women aged between 50 and 70, who are registered with the village surgery, which is based in Brookside Close, Ruskington.

Women aged 71 years and over who would like to be screened are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment at their convenience on 01522 573999.

The breast screening service is part of the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme where a selection of women aged between 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 years from the practice will also be automatically invited for an appointment.

Screening Office Manager, Alysa Page, from ULHT said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information about the breast screening service contact the administration office on 01522 573999.