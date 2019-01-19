New hospital suites deal with parents’ grief

New bereavement suites in Lincolnshire’s hospitals are helping to provide families with comfort and support following the death of a baby.

The new suites, already open at Lincoln County Hospital and soon to be opened at Pilgrim hospital, Boston, are there to make memories and give families a chance to grieve in a quiet, comfortable space away from the hospital.

To help with further development of the suites, the maternity team at Lincolnshire’s hospitals are asking for donations of items such as towels, clocks, pictures and un-opened toiletries.

The hospital trust’s Bereavement Midwife, Nicky Kirk said: “I am very proud to be able to offer families a dedicated bereavement suite.

“Losing a baby at any stage of pregnancy is a very traumatic experience, so to be able to offer families the use of the suites is so important.

“We have already received some amazing donations from staff and patients, for which we are very grateful.

“I really hope they can provide some comfort to anyone that may need them at a very distressing and emotional time.”