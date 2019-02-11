New Medical Director for Lincolnshire mental health trust

A new medical director has been appointed at Lincolnshire’s mental health and learning disability trust.

With 16 years’ experience as a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist and over 23 years NHS experience, Dr Ananta Dave is the new Medical Director for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Her management experience includes being clinical director for quality and safety and interim clinical director for the child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS), and she has been an active member of board sub-committees in her previous role in the West Midlands, including those committees relating to quality and safety, clinical audit and effectiveness, infection prevention and control and safeguarding.

Dr Dave’s NHS experience includes working as a clinician, clinical ethicist, educator, trainer, safeguarding lead, public education champion and clinical manager.

Interim Chief Executive Anne-Maria Newham said: “We are really pleased to be welcoming Dr Ananta Dave to our Trust. She brings a wealth of experience, both in the field of psychiatry and in senior clinical management. We are all very much looking forward to working with Ananta as part of the team as we strive for continuous quality improvement across all of our services.”

The new medical director is a Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, holds an MD in Psychological Medicine and a Masters in Medical Ethics and Law, and is an experienced clinician and medical educator who has established and led new services.

As a consultant psychiatrist, Dr Dave will be holding four clinical sessions a week in addition to her portfolio as Medical Director.

Dr Dave added: “I’m excited to be joining a thriving Trust that has recently been rated as Good overall and Outstanding for (being) well-led by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“Lincolnshire Partnership is a Foundation Trust which has inclusive relationships at its very core - working with patients, carers and staff in order to bring about real improvements to patient care. Its focus on values-based leadership and culture resonates with me on a very personal level, and I am very much looking forward to being a part of the continuing development of this mental health and learning disabilities organisation.

“In addition, the opening of a brand new medical school presents great opportunities for the county and I will be pleased to play a role in helping Lincolnshire to develop the medical workforce of the future.”

Dr Dave is due to take up her new position with LPFT in May.