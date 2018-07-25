Nurse-led minor injuries service to be replaced by out of hours GP cover at Grantham Hospital

South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s Governing Body has today, (Wednesday), agreed to replace a Minor Injuries Service based at Grantham Hospital which was under review.

Instead, a GP Out of Hours service provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust will be extended to include the Minor Injuries Service at Grantham Hospital between 6.30pm and 11.30pm seven days a week. This will replace the current minor injuries nurse led service.

During the review, there had been complaints by councillors that the minor injuries services was too difficult to access and poorly advertised.

This means any patient with a minor injury, which is appropriate to be treated locally, will be able to attend the Out of Hours service at Grantham Hospital for treatment.

The CCG states that patients will not notice any difference between the nurse-led service, which was run on a trial basis, and the Minor Injuries Service operated as part of Out of Hours GPs, and are encouraged to access the service by calling 111, although there will be the option for ‘walk-ins’.

There had been concerns that the service would be lost following on from the closure at nights of Grantham’s A&E service over a year ago.