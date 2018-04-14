Patients can help to shape future diabetes services

Patients will have the chance to shape diabetes services across Lincolnshire at a meeting in Sleaford this month.

Representatives from the NHS will be at the New Life Conference Centre on Mareham Lane from 1-4pm on April 21 to speak with patients to better understand how to meet their needs.

In Lincolnshire, 49,000 people are living with diabetes, which is roughly eight per cent of the population.

In 12 months from March 2016, nearly 1,000 people in the county were diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, a two per cent rise on the previous year.

Currently, patients with diabetes have access to a number of support programmes, however, experts want to hear from patients about what

additional support could be put in place to improve their experience.

Dr David Sheehan, lead GP for Diabetes in Lincolnshire, said: “It is becoming an issue for many more people. Ultimately, the goal is to achieve better Diabetes management.”

The event will involve discussions around the support patients receive and how it works, as well as suggestions for better ways forward, while specialists will be on hand to explain the services already available. There will be talks, group discussions and opportunities to ask questions (including anonymously).

Diane Smith, Diabetes UK East Midlands Improving Care Manager, said: “We know that receiving the right care, supported by education and support, people with diabetes can live well and better manage their condition. Sadly, if not managed well this chronic condition can lead to serious and life-threatening complications.”

You can book your place by visiting letstalkdiabetes210418.eventbrite.co.uk, by calling 01922 614500 or emailing midlands@diabetes.org.uk.